Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $90.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

CP stock opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

