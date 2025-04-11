JMP Securities Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $400.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $420.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN stock opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $2,326,567.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,313 shares in the company, valued at $17,656,524.09. This represents a 11.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $37,341,000. The trade was a 13.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,767 shares of company stock worth $48,326,134. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.