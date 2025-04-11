JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $314.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy B. Young acquired 6,000 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $61,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

