John Stephen Ions Sells 26,100 Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.21), for a total transaction of £84,564 ($109,766.36).
John Stephen Ions also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, John Stephen Ions acquired 12,500 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($64,901.35).
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of LIO opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.21) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 445.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 301.50 ($3.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($11.23). The company has a market cap of £204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33.
About Liontrust Asset Management
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
Further Reading
