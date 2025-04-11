Jonathan Stuart Bennett Sells 8,487 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Stuart Bennett sold 8,487 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $1,036,602.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,493.88. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $122.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $123.90.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
