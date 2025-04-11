JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 146,280 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $19,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 578,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,320,000 after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

FDVV stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $52.78.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

