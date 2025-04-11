JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 439,346 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 182.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 57.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 35.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 27,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 6.8 %

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

