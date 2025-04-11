JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.04% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $18,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $22.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

