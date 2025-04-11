JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $289.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $289.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eaton from $405.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Shares of ETN opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,351,506,000 after buying an additional 99,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,051,807,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after acquiring an additional 129,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

