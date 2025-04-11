JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $42.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.15. Etsy has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $71.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.37 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. The trade was a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,458.20. This represents a 81.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,952 shares of company stock worth $2,554,620. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 68.2% in the first quarter. JBGlobal.com LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 676.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 6,477.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 89,580 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.