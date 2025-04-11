JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SLM from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. SLM has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. On average, research analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SLM by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in SLM by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

