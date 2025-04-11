JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graham were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $26,773,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,726,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Graham by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $904.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $944.03 and its 200 day moving average is $901.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,003.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

