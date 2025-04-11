JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.03 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,804 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 864,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,846,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 27,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Ichor Price Performance

Shares of ICHR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $636.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.