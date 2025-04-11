JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.47% of Safehold worth $19,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safehold by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 24.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Safehold during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 36.59, a current ratio of 36.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.63. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 28.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 47.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Monday, March 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Safehold

(Free Report)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Stories

