JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $19.71 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 321.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,236,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943,487 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Prudential worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s payout ratio is 28.02%.

Prudential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.