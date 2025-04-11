JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $21.30 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $98.10.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 15.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

