JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $360.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Bank of America downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Duolingo Stock Down 6.1 %

Duolingo stock opened at $316.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.19 and a beta of 0.91. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $441.77.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,667 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.28, for a total transaction of $1,160,891.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,400,100.16. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,263,000 after buying an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,296,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,659,000 after acquiring an additional 398,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 41,959.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after purchasing an additional 239,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

