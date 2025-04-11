JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 48,396 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,396 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $18,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,574,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,886,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 210,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Palomar by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,052,000 after buying an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLMR opened at $142.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $145.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $72,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,116.70. This represents a 19.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,768. This trade represents a 9.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,415,422. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.