JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 707,712 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,189,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $20,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,393,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,440,000 after buying an additional 774,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,865,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 711,676 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 909,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 691,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 924.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 611,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 552,076 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert Krcmarov acquired 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $34,755.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 16,333 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $84,604.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,551.94. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. TD Securities cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.