JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 75,061 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $63.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $710.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

