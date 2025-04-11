JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 7,703 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $19,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,608 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 target price (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on CVCO

Cavco Industries Stock Down 4.5 %

CVCO opened at $466.99 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.08 and a 52 week high of $544.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.37 and a 200-day moving average of $479.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.