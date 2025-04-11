JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.55.

Get PTC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PTC has a twelve month low of $133.38 and a twelve month high of $203.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a 200-day moving average of $178.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,264,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,432,000 after buying an additional 1,773,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,029,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,626,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in PTC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,484,000 after purchasing an additional 85,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PTC by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.