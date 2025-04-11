JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $20,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,779 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 636,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,030,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,924,000 after buying an additional 566,595 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,936,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $376.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 17,250 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $76,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,745.02. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $539,700.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. The trade was a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,418 shares of company stock worth $1,775,793. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

