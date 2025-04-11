JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,244 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.38% of Old Second Bancorp worth $19,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,264,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 77,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 81.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $654.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

Old Second Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSBC. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

