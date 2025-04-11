JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,839,714 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,768,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,839,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Rithm Capital worth $19,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the third quarter worth about $203,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rithm Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 675,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 191,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

RITM stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

