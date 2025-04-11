JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 301,514 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 301,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,586,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $758,182,000 after buying an additional 66,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Masimo by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

Masimo Stock Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $151.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $101.61 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.35 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In related news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $5,024,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,568.28. The trade was a 55.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.