JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 56,414 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,414 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

