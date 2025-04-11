JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 7,388 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 251,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,701,000 after purchasing an additional 183,343 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,166,000 after purchasing an additional 105,265 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

NYSE MSM opened at $75.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.10 and a 52-week high of $94.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

