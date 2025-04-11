JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 80,369 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,369 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of AppFolio worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in AppFolio by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $15,483,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of APPF opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.72.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

