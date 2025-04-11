JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $19,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HHH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

