Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target to $315.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.14.

Primerica Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $248.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica has a 52 week low of $184.76 and a 52 week high of $307.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $280.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.03.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Primerica by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

