Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $288.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PGR. Bank of America downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.59.

Progressive stock opened at $273.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $160.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total value of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,759,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,199,142.56. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

