Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Stock Price

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $434.00 to $402.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.00.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EG

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $341.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.43. Everest Group has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Everest Group

In other news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Everest Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.