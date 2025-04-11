Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Stock Price

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIHL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $21.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,267.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

