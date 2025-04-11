Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $316.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $329.00 to $316.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

NYSE:CB opened at $282.24 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total value of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares in the company, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

