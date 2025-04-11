Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $120.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

PRU opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $117.72. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

