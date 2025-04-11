KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,450,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $65,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

KREF opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a current ratio of 296.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $602.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

