KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $19,801,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,900,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 308,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $8,718,000.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $7.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $318.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.65. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $18.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,769.32. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $51,329.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. The trade was a 50.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

