KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 17,900 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 29,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERV stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $270.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

