KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $106,000 in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Evolus by 17,440.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Evolus by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,904 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $370,007.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,312.42. The trade was a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 508,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,875.60. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $794,369. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolus Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOLS stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The stock has a market cap of $598.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.97. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOLS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

