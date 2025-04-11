KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $90,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $12.24 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

