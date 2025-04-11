KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $99,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $780.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.36.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

