KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,807 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,758 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 114.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $157,739.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,948.14. The trade was a 6.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,511 shares of company stock worth $335,827 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 5.4 %

OFIX stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $543.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

