Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
KEP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
