Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Korea Electric Power Stock Down 0.6 %

KEP opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

