Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145,066 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 683.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

