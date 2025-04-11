LexinFintech Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,531 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 122% compared to the average daily volume of 1,591 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group set a $13.60 price target on shares of LexinFintech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

LexinFintech Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.26 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.34%.

LexinFintech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from LexinFintech’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

