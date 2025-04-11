Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNC. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

LNC stock opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

