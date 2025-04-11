Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $109.27 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindsay by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Lindsay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lindsay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

