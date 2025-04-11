LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

