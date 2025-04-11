LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 189.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,979 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 43,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

BBVA opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.4439 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.